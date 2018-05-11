Rock climber survives 50-foot fall

EMBED </>More Videos

A rock climber is recovering after surviving a 50 foot fall at Red River Gorge in Kentucky. (KTRK)

LEMONT, Illinois --
A rock climber is lucky to be alive after surviving a 50-foot fall.

A 50-foot fall is roughly the equivalent of falling five stories.

Seamus Hehir, 26, was climbing Kentucky's Red River Gorge with a friend in late April, when his equipment gave way.

"As I was falling, I fell outward across this boulder. I kind of glanced it off my back and grazed the back of my head as I flipped around the boulder," said Hehir during an interview with WBBM-TV.

He is recovering from a fractured neck and back. Surgeons placed two titanium rods in his spine for support.

Hehir is with family during his recovery. A fundraiser organized for him has raised nearly $45,000 so far.

"I get pretty emotional just knowing so many people are reaching out," said Hehir.

He is expected to make a full recovery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rock climbingfallspinal surgeryu.s. & world
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News