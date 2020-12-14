Technology

Robots patrol Bush Airport parking garages for safety

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new customer care and safety robot will be patrolling the parking garages at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The Knightscope K5 Autonomous Data Machine robots can be found working in the Terminal C parking garage. They will also be interacting with customers and assisting them with vehicle issues such as dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

The robots move at one to three miles per hour and work 24 hours a day, seven days a week as part of a pilot program.

Parking in Terminal C Garage is free for the first hour, and you can view updates on parking availability online.

