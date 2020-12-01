Road construction delays travel to George Bush Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are flying out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport this holiday season, there's a new road closure that may slow you down.Some extra traffic congestion can be expected on the way to catch your flight. Lanes will be reduced on North Terminal Road leading to Terminal C arrivals. The construction could also cause delays for passengers departing from Terminals C, D and E.The airport system advised passengers to build in an extra hour to get to the airport on time.If you're picking someone up at the airport, you're advised to wait in the cell phone lots on Will Clayton or John F. Kennedy Boulevard until the passenger is ready at curbside pickup.Terminal C Garage parking is free for the first hour, and you can view updates on parking availability online.The construction is expected to last until March 2021.