Robot dance crew shows off its moves in performance to 'Do You Love Me' for New Year's

SAN FRANCISCO -- Here is a little something to put a smile on your face as we near the end of 2020.

Boston Dynamics, which specializes in building robots, released this fun video just for the holidays. The video features two of its more well-known robots, Spot, the four-legged creation, and Atlas, the parkour bot.

They got the whole crew together and danced to "Do You Love Me" by The Contours.

The team has created similar videos over the years showing off their dancing skills, though it seems, with some improvements, this year's video takes the cake!

These robots have some serious dance moves.

Just the relief we need from this past year.

You can see the full video here.

