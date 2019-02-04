Gallery Furniture in north Houston was swarmed by police Monday when a robbery suspect, who they say just bailed from a getaway Uber, locked himself in the bathroom.The suspect was one of two men who were arrested and accused of holding up a woman of cash and her truck at a nearby drive-thru banking line.According to police, the robbery took place at the BBVA Compass Bank in the area of Airline and Tidwell just before noon. The suspects were armed when they took the truck.After the woman called 911, police said an officer spotted the stolen vehicle. Shortly after, though, the robbers called an Uber to pick them up.The officer was able to continue following the men, who then told the ride-share driver to pull over, allowing them to bail out, police said.One of the suspects ran into the furniture store at Tidwell and Parker. The other suspect went underneath a nearby house.Police were able to take both suspects into custody."(Officers) recovered the money (the men) had stolen in the line at the bank. They recovered the stolen truck and arrested both suspects. And the gun they were using, under the Uber driver's back seat," said Sgt. John Barrett, of Houston police.The woman at the bank was not seriously injured.The suspects will face several charges. They have not yet been identified.