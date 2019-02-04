ROBBERY

Robbery suspects tried to get away in Uber after carjacking woman at bank: police

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Christine Dobbyn explains how two suspects led police in a whirlwind pursuit that ended at multiple scenes, including at Gallery Furniture.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gallery Furniture in north Houston was swarmed by police Monday when a robbery suspect, who they say just bailed from a getaway Uber, locked himself in the bathroom.

The suspect was one of two men who were arrested and accused of holding up a woman of cash and her truck at a nearby drive-thru banking line.

According to police, the robbery took place at the BBVA Compass Bank in the area of Airline and Tidwell just before noon. The suspects were armed when they took the truck.

After the woman called 911, police said an officer spotted the stolen vehicle. Shortly after, though, the robbers called an Uber to pick them up.

The officer was able to continue following the men, who then told the ride-share driver to pull over, allowing them to bail out, police said.

One of the suspects ran into the furniture store at Tidwell and Parker. The other suspect went underneath a nearby house.

Police were able to take both suspects into custody.

"(Officers) recovered the money (the men) had stolen in the line at the bank. They recovered the stolen truck and arrested both suspects. And the gun they were using, under the Uber driver's back seat," said Sgt. John Barrett, of Houston police.

The woman at the bank was not seriously injured.

The suspects will face several charges. They have not yet been identified.

Follow Christine Dobbyn on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybank robberycarjackinguberHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Clerk shot during gas station robbery in northwest Houston
Man robs a Dunkin' Donuts with a child
Clumsy crooks smash cache on way out in Cypress
Outrage grows after judge releases repeat teen robbery suspect
More robbery
Top Stories
Tony Buzbee confronts burglar at his River Oaks mansion
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties
Truck crash on 610 E. Loop could cause hours of delays
Woman pistol-whipped during purse snatching in southwest Houston
N. Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Voter roll purge could affect thousands in Houston: mayor
DASHCAM VIDEO: Plane bursts into flames midair before crash
Child suspect killed during attempted robbery in SE Houston
Show More
Border patrol agent killed during traffic stop near Abilene
Card skimmer found at Chevron in West Columbia
Woman accused of killing husband after he asked for divorce
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Nurse expected to plead guilty in Colorado mom's disappearance
More News