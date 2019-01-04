HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police say a suspect who ran from officers after a convenience store robbery broke into an apartment and then killed himself in west Houston.
Officers are at the 1700 block of Upland where a short pursuit with three suspects ended Friday afternoon.
Two suspects were taken into custody after a robbery at a Briar Forest convenience store around 12:30 p.m., investigators said.
UPDATE: A short time ago, officers found the suspect being sought deceased inside an apartment he had apparently broken into at 1701 Upland. The male had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigation is ongoing. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 4, 2019
#HpdintheAir as our Fox helicopter & K9 unit are assisting Westside officers searching for a robbery suspect near an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Upland. 2 other suspects are in custody. Suspect being sought is described only as a black male in a blue hoodie. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 4, 2019
Officers said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspects led officers on a short pursuit before running from the vehicle near Upland and Sherwood.
The entrance of the apartment complex is completely blocked off, and neighbors cannot drive in through the gates.
Officers say the suspects hopped out of this car and ran after leading officers on a chase pic.twitter.com/Ml3MvM9fXY— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) January 4, 2019