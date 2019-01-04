Robbery suspect kills himself inside apartment during manhunt: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a suspect who ran from officers after a convenience store robbery broke into an apartment and then killed himself in west Houston.

Officers are at the 1700 block of Upland where a short pursuit with three suspects ended Friday afternoon.

Two suspects were taken into custody after a robbery at a Briar Forest convenience store around 12:30 p.m., investigators said.


Officers said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspects led officers on a short pursuit before running from the vehicle near Upland and Sherwood.

The entrance of the apartment complex is completely blocked off, and neighbors cannot drive in through the gates.
