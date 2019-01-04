UPDATE: A short time ago, officers found the suspect being sought deceased inside an apartment he had apparently broken into at 1701 Upland. The male had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigation is ongoing. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 4, 2019

#HpdintheAir as our Fox helicopter & K9 unit are assisting Westside officers searching for a robbery suspect near an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Upland. 2 other suspects are in custody. Suspect being sought is described only as a black male in a blue hoodie. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 4, 2019

Officers say the suspects hopped out of this car and ran after leading officers on a chase pic.twitter.com/Ml3MvM9fXY — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) January 4, 2019

Police say a suspect who ran from officers after a convenience store robbery broke into an apartment and then killed himself in west Houston.Officers are at the 1700 block of Upland where a short pursuit with three suspects ended Friday afternoon.Two suspects were taken into custody after a robbery at a Briar Forest convenience store around 12:30 p.m., investigators said.Officers said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspects led officers on a short pursuit before running from the vehicle near Upland and Sherwood.The entrance of the apartment complex is completely blocked off, and neighbors cannot drive in through the gates.