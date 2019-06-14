Robber with knife targets woman outside H-E-B store in the Heights: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are still looking for the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint outside a newly-opened H-E-B in The Heights, even though another man has been arrested in connection with the case.Raul Cesar Carreon has been charged in the ambush attack that was caught on video. He reportedly targeted four women in just three days, according to court records.Carreon, 39, is charged with six felony crimes, five of them violent. Charges include aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and robbery, causing bodily injury.Surveillance video captured the armed robbery in the H-E-B parking garage in the 2300 block of North Shepherd Drive on May 12, which was Mother's Day.The video shows a man blocking the victim's vehicle with his black Ram truck. Armed with a knife, he ambushed the woman as she tried to get out and made a motion as if he was going to stab her before taking off with her purse.Police now say the man in the video is not Carreon. They are still looking for that attacker.On the same day, Houston police believe Carreon robbed a woman at a Kroger on Wirt in Spring Branch. Two days earlier, on May 10, he was at El Ahorro Supermarket on Hempstead Highway allegedly robbing another female victim, police say.The crime spree started May 9, according to court records. Carreon is accused of robbing a woman at her home near Oak Forest. The mother told ABC13 Eyewitness News he dragged her as he was trying to get away with her belongings.In each grocery store robbery, he had a weapon, police say.Records show Carreon was arrested on unrelated charges a day after the Mother's Day incidents.