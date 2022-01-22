road rage

Man hospitalized after being shot during possible road rage in east Houston

By Patrina Adger
Road rage: Man shot and airlifted to hospital in east Houston after a car wreck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An injured man drove himself to a nearby gas station after being shot by a driver he had followed because they crashed into eachother.

Deputies say, this is a possible road rage incident. After the cars crashed, neither of the drivers pulled over.

One of the drivers followed the other to a home near Piping Rock Dr. where he was then shot after confronting the person he had followed.

The injured man was picked up by an ambulance at the gas station he drove himself to. He was taken a few blocks away, he then was picked up by life flight and flown to a nearby hospital.

There is no confirmation if the shooter has been or will face any charges. ABC13 is working to find the condition of the hospitalized man.

This is an on-going investigation.
