Man wanted after shooting at woman and 5 kids in road rage incident in League City, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City police are looking for the man who fired shots into a car carrying a woman and five children in an apparent road rage incident.It happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of E. FM 646 and FM 270.Witnesses told police a man got out of a black Kia, pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the woman's vehicle, which was stopped at the intersection.No one inside her car was injured.Both the man and the victim left the scene, but the victim was later found nearby.Authorities are trying to get more information about the man.So far, he is described as being about 25 years old with neck tattoos and medium length hair. He was also wearing glasses.Police say he was last seen driving the Kia toward Dickinson.If you have any information about the incident, call the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.