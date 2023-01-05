Only on 13: Shooter at large after innocent woman caught in crossfire driving home from work

A woman shares her survivor story only with ABC13 after being blindsided when she noticed a car speeding behind her on the way home from work.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent victim driving home from work was caught in the middle of an early morning shooting on a busy road in southwest Houston.

Maria Quintero told ABC13 she works in Sugar Land cleaning a church and was on her way back home at about 1 a.m., when she noticed a car speeding behind her.

"I was very scared, very, very scared," Quintero said through her tears.

According to Houston police, two people in a black Dodge Charger were trying to get away from someone shooting at them in another car on West Bellfort Boulevard and South Gessner Road.

The black Charger crashed into Quintero's white Chevy when she lost control, causing her car to spin.

"After she got hit, she couldn't breathe. She tried to catch her breath," her son said. "A guy opened her passenger door and said he was asking for help because someone was trying to kill him."

Quintero was taken to the hospital and released several hours later.

"It's sad, but I'm happy I'm living but in pain. (Pain) in my chest and my leg. It's a lot of pain," Quintero said.

According to Houston police, who initially said it was possible road rage shooting, a woman and her boyfriend were in the black Charger. The woman, who was in the passenger side, was shot and taken to the hospital, where she is stable but not cooperating, according to investigators.

The shooter, who is still at large, was in a silver Chevrolet Malibu, according to police.

"She's saying she hopes (the police) find him because this, it's not OK, driving crazy and shooting. People (are) trying to work and go home safe," her son said, translating for his mother.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

