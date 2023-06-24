Mother recalls 'traumatizing' moment road rage shooting shattered her ankle with her baby nearby

Yahary Umana fell victim to a road rage shooting last week and shares the terrifying moments the bullets flew into her car with her baby inside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mom is thankful she's only dealing with a shattered ankle after a road rage incident resulted in bullets flying into her car with her baby behind her.

The crutches and cast are what's visibly left behind after a terrifying ordeal on the roadway.

"It fractured my bone," Yahary Umana said. "So, I have to be in a cast for four to six weeks depending on how good I heal."

Umana said what you can't see is the pain she still suffers from while she rode in the car on June 13.

"Just traumatizing," Umana explained. "It makes me not want to be out in the streets."

Court documents reveal what Umana went through a little more than a week ago. Officers said while driving on the Loop by the Ship Channel bridge, a road rage incident took place with Umana, her boyfriend, and her 10-month-old.

Officials say someone in a black Ford Expedition tried to run them off the road after they shifted lanes.

"Whenever he had done that, that's when we sped up because I had seen that the passenger had put out a gun," Umana recalled. "That's when we sped off, and when we sped off, that's when he started shooting, and then he tried to drive off."

Umana was shot in the back and leg. Her boyfriend and baby weren't hurt.

You can still see the bullet holes left in their vehicle.

"Just don't give other people the attention," Umana said. "Don't even look at them. Literally, just let them drive off."

Officers are looking for two men. HPD believes Jonathan Jerome Henry, 31, was driving.

He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court documents reveal he was convicted of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge four years ago.

The other suspect is Henry James Sherden, 41. Officers believe he shot at the victims.

He faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges. Sherden has a felony theft conviction and two prior burglary convictions.

Neither has been arrested for the road rage incident.

"Turn them in," Umana said. "They don't deserve to be out in society. People like that are just reckless. There was no reason for him to try and shoot at us. It was nothing serious for him to do that."

Officers said the suspects were last seen in a 2002 black Ford Expedition with license plate 76D123A.

If you have any information as to where they are, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.

