Authorities issue stop-worker order at River Oaks Academy for multiple violations, fire marshal says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities issued a stop-worker order to the River Oaks Academy in northwest Harris County on Tuesday.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office responded to a complaint concerning another business in the area and discovered the school located at 7453 Hollister St.

HCFMO said the private school was in violation of operating without permits and an inspection of the facility found several fire and life safety violations.

Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen said the academy contained numerous fire and life safety hazards. Including, but not to limited to, lack of a fire sprinkler system, lack of a fire alarm system, lack of emergency lighting, and open electrical.

About 15 students were at the academy during the inspection and were picked up by their guardians, officials said.

The school is about 12,000 square feet, which can hold up to 200 students.

"My number one priority is the safety and security of the children that attend any school in unincorporated Harris County," Christensen said. "We will continue to work with the River Oaks Academy until the hazards are corrected and the facility meets life safety and fire code requirements."

HCFMO Fire Prevention Division is responsible for the School Safety Inspection Program, which ensures that all schools, public, private, and charter, in unincorporated Harris County, receive an annual fire and life safety inspection.
