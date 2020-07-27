New nightclub rises above Midtown with a $1 million retractable roof

HOUSTON, Texas -- Restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 may have closed bars and nightclubs statewide, but some people are looking towards the future when they can reopen. One project coming to Midtown aims to elevate the city's nightlife scene.Houston may have a few rooftop bars, but none of them are quite like Rise Rooftop - a new nightclub slated to open in either late summer or early fall (assuming bars are allowed to be open). Formerly Proof, the 10,000-square-foot venue will feature a retractable roof. Installed at a cost of $1 million, the structure is 150 feet long and 45 feet wide.Partners Sean Stauble, his wife Jersey, and Justin Ellerton chose to install the roof when they studied Houston's weather and determined that as many as 15 of the 16 days the club would be open in a month could be rained out. Stauble told CultureMap he believes it is the largest retractable roof in North America that's not covering a sports arena.