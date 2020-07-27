Arts & Entertainment

New nightclub rises above Midtown with a $1 million retractable roof

HOUSTON, Texas -- Restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 may have closed bars and nightclubs statewide, but some people are looking towards the future when they can reopen. One project coming to Midtown aims to elevate the city's nightlife scene.

Houston may have a few rooftop bars, but none of them are quite like Rise Rooftop - a new nightclub slated to open in either late summer or early fall (assuming bars are allowed to be open). Formerly Proof, the 10,000-square-foot venue will feature a retractable roof. Installed at a cost of $1 million, the structure is 150 feet long and 45 feet wide.

Partners Sean Stauble, his wife Jersey, and Justin Ellerton chose to install the roof when they studied Houston's weather and determined that as many as 15 of the 16 days the club would be open in a month could be rained out. Stauble told CultureMap he believes it is the largest retractable roof in North America that's not covering a sports arena.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonnightclubbarentertainmentfyi drinksreopen texasrooftopfyi nightlifefyi clubsfun stuffrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen's family pushes for sexual harassment reform
Mayor Turner reveals adjustments to back-to-school event
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit
12-year-old arrested and charged in murder of woman
Woman attacked deputy who rescued her, authorities say
These stores may not be back after the pandemic
The most powerful moments from Hurricane Hanna
Show More
Lenders looking at new credit score for loans
Google reportedly extends work-from-home policy through summer 2021
Family of toddler killed over potty training left in shock
Email error sends Woodlands Mall tenants into panic
How families are navigating back to school plans during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News