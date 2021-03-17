Museum intruders use getaway boat on Buffalo Bayou, escape into storm drain, HPD says

Central officers K9 and FOX are searching for burglary suspects near Memorial Park. Suspects broke into a museum and then fled on a boat in Buffalo Bayou. 202 pic.twitter.com/OW4U92ZIsi — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pair of River Oaks museum intruders are still on the run after they were chased by police Tuesday night as they boarded a boat on Buffalo Bayou and disappeared into the city's storm drain system.Police received report of a burglary at the Rienzi House Museum, a branch of the Museum of Fine Arts, on Kirby drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Houston police say."My understanding is the suspects were inside the museum at the time," Lt. Larry Crowson said. "We don't know if they broke in or stayed in after closing. At this point, we don't know."When police responded to the museum, they spotted two people running out of the building.Police say the suspects appeared to have a motor boat waiting for them in Buffalo Bayou, which borders the museum.They took off down the bayou, but when they spotted officers on the Shepherd Drive bridge, the suspects turned around and went in the opposite direction, according Crowson.HPD launched a helicopter to search for the intruders and called dive teams out.Police say the suspects jumped out of the boat and disappeared into a drainage tunnel culvert. Officers followed them in, but ultimately couldn't find the suspects.During the storm drain search, HPD lost cell phone and radio connection with a couple of officers, who were then considered missing. The officers were eventually located unharmed."Once they had been in there a while, we got concerned because we couldn't make contact with them. We requested the fire department to come out to help us locate the officers," Crowson said. "The fire department arrived and we located the officers. They are OK. They got out of the tunnel."It is unclear if the suspects actually took anything from the museum.HPD recovered the boat, and hope it will provide clues about the suspects.Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but preliminary reports said it may have been a man and a woman who fled.The Rienzi House Museum is a mansion built in the 1950s and sits on 4.4 acres in the River Oaks neighborhood. It was a private home until the early 1990s.The Rienzi Collection includes European art dating back hundreds of years, as well as antiques.