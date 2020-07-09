Rickey Smiley's daughter opens up after shooting in south Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6305805" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> He's calling on leaders like Mayor Sylvester Turner to put a stop to gun violence in Houston. Watch his full comments in the video above.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Aaryn Smiley, 19, daughter of Rickey Smiley, is speaking out days after a she was shot while driving to Whataburger in south Houston.During an emotional interview on her dad's morning show, Aaryn said she is doing okay and explained what happened that night."I was with my boyfriend, were going to go to Whataburger," Aaryn started. "We were waiting at a red light, there was a car already in the middle and a car comes up in the very right lane. People just started shooting. They were shooting at the car in the middle."Aaryn was caught in the crossfire at the light around midnight on Monday. According to Houston police, it happened on the Hwy 288 feeder road and Holcombe Road.When asked about when she realized she had been shot, Aaryn said she thought the shots were fireworks."You want me to be honest, dad? I thought that they were shooting fireworks. When they got out the car, I didn't register they were about to shoot people," Aaryn said. She added that she assumed it was kids about to set off fireworks since it was the day after the Fourth of July.In the interview she expressed feeling as if she were burned."I thought when it went through the car that I just got burned. It was just hot and it was quick," she said. It wasn't until her boyfriend pointed out the bullet in her leg that she realized she had been shot.After learning about the news, Rickey, who is a victim of gun violence himself, told ABC13 he has received an outpouring of support from the community and is now speaking with local leaders about teaming up to address gun violence."(I) talked to the mayor on the phone for about 30 minutes, great phone conversation, and we have plans to do some things in the community, to try to see if we can try to change the mindset and get to the root of why some of the young people, you know, are doing what they're doing," Rickey said. "So it's been a blessing and a curse at the same time. Hopefully something good can come out of this."Rickey wants whoever was involved in the shooting to come forward and face justice.