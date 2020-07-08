Rickey Smiley speaks with Mayor Turner to address violence after shooting involving his daughter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Comedian Rickey Smiley said his daughter is in good spirits and is recovering well after being shot multiple times during a road rage incident in south Houston.Aaryn Smiley, who is 19, underwent surgery Monday to have the bullets removed. She was caught in the crossfire at a red light around midnight on Monday near the Hwy 288 feeder road and Holcombe Road.Rickey said he's grateful it wasn't worse."She's just thankful to be alive," Rickey said. "She's more worried about other gunshot victims and, you know, kids all over the country who lost their lives. So she's not complaining about anything. She is humbled, and she's grateful to be alive."Rickey, who is a victim of gun violence himself, told ABC13 he has received an outpouring of support from the community and is now speaking with local leaders about teaming up to address gun violence."(I) talked to the mayor on the phone for about 30 minutes, great phone conversation, and we have plans to do some things in the community, to try to see if we can try to change the mindset and get to the root of why some of the young people, you know, are doing what they're doing," Rickey said. "So it's been a blessing and a curse at the same time. Hopefully something good can come out of this."Rickey wants whoever was involved in the shooting to come forward and face justice.As of Tuesday evening, Houston Police haven't named a suspect(s). Anyone with information is urged to call police.