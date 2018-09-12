Houston university topples UT as No. 1 school in the state, says new report

HOUSTON, Texas --
Nearly a year after U.S. News & World Report crowned the University of Texas at Austin the No. 1 school in the state (and the 32nd best school in the entire world) among its Best Global Universities, the magazine's latest rankings have once again placed Rice University to the top spot - ahead of UT.

On Sept. 10, the prestigious publication released its anticipated 2019 Best Colleges report, an analysis of more than 1,800 schools across the country.

Rice ranked No. 1 in Texas and an impressive No. 16 in the nation, tying with Cornell University. Rice also ranked No. 8 overall in best undergraduate teaching and No. 14 in best value.

