Eyewitness Sports gets some insight from the Rice Owls head football coach as the university moves to a new league on July 1.

Rice University preparing to 'step up' and compete as big move to AAC set for July 1

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday, Rice University will change athletic conferences for the first time in nearly two decades.

"It's a step up in competition, and in the commitment to athletics the conference requires you to make," Rice head football coach Mike Bloomgren told ABC13. "I don't know if it's a jump back to the Southwest Conference days, but it's certainly a step forward from where this program has been."

Effective July 1, the Owls are leaving Conference USA - their home since 2005- to join the American Athletic Conference.

RELATED: Rice Owls' AAC debut season kicks off with chance to snap 15-game losing streak to Texas Longhorns

"For us, the progress has been great," Bloomgren said of the steady climb he's seen in his program since being hired before the 2018 season. "You always want progress. We all want it faster, too. Maybe that didn't happen for a variety of reasons. But here we are in year six with our best football team yet - playing the best competition we'll ever get to play."

The Owls already have 10 commitments from football recruits in the class of 2024. Six of those 10 are local players from the Greater Houston area.

"It's easier to stay home," Bloomgren said. "We want our kid to play at the highest level, and we know The American, (Conference) can do that. A team from The American- Cincinnati, was in the College Football Playoff last year. They know this gives them the best of every world."

Rice finished with a record of 5-8 in 2022 - a campaign that included the program's first bowl game since 2014.

RELATED: Rice, North Texas and UT-San Antonio head to AAC as part of the great conference realignment of 2021

"The coolest thing about your first year in a conference is it's a year of firsts," Bloomgren added about 2023. "It's the first time the Rice football team plays in The American. What do we want to set the standard as? What do we want Rice football to look like as we take this huge step into The American?

Bloomgren and the Owls open their 2023 campaign on the road at Texas on Sept. 2, followed by home non-conference games with Houston and Texas Southern before making their AAC debut on Sept. 23 in Tampa against USF.

Rice's home debut in its new conference will be on Sept. 30 vs. East Carolina at Rice Stadium.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.