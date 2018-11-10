Retired officer helps take down Bass Pro Shop shoplifting suspects

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey --
A South Jersey man helped police officers take down two shoplifting suspects.

It happened around 2:35 p.m. Monday at the Bass Pro Shop in Atlantic City.

Retired police officer John Dollard walked into the store to find officers attempting to arrest two men, later identified as 21-year-old Marquis Harison and 20-year-old Kaleef Ardis.

The situation quickly escalated and that is when Dollard jumped in to help.

While attempting to place Harison in custody, police say he began to punch one of the officers in the face, and dropped a handgun to the ground during the struggle.

"As we were tussling on the ground, a gun shot out within reaching distance of all three of us. The suspect was reaching for the gun. The cops were reaching for the gun. I was reaching for the gun," Dollard said.

The two suspected shoplifters were eventually taken into custody.

Harison was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, certain person not to possess a weapon, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, shoplifting, and contempt of court.

Ardis was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, certain person not to possess a weapon, and contempt of court.
