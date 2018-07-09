Rescue operation van breaks down resulting in death of nearly a dozen dogs

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly a dozen dogs die during a rescue operation when the van transporting them broke down. (KTRK)

SARDIS, Mississippi --
A rescue operation went amiss when a van transporting various dogs from Mississippi broke down, resulting in the death of nearly a dozen of them.

On Saturday, the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley was expecting the arrival of dogs from the Southern Pines around 10:30 a.m., but no one showed up.

"It's heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to the dogs involved and the volunteers," said AHS Spokesperson Zach Nugent.

News quickly began to pour in about a transport van out of the Southern Pines breaking down nearly four hours into the drive.
Unfortunately, some of the dogs weren't able to survive.

During the volunteers' efforts to remove the more than 50 dogs from the van, 11 of them had already passed away.

The remaining dogs were taken to a shelter nearby.

"We had to get them out of those crates to a safe location because those crates were nothing but heat traps," Yvonne Tayler with North Mississippi Animal Rescue told WREG.

Following the tragic incident, Southern Pines Animal Shelter published a statement on their Facebook page:

"To say that we are grieving and devastated by the terrible accident that occurred yesterday would be an understatement."

While the deaths of the dogs remain under investigation, Nugent says they are here for them to assist them through.

According to the Southern Pines group director, they believe carbon monoxide poisoning from a mechanical malfunction may be to blame.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News