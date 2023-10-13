Victim in overnight shooting dies at home after leaving hospital, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person found dead inside a southwest Houston home on Friday appears to be a victim wounded in a shooting in the same area hours prior.

The Houston Police Department said its homicide detectives responded to the 12300 block of Hillcroft near Densmore just before noon.

HPD told Eyewitness News off-camera that the victim was originally shot at about midnight near the Hillcroft and Densmore intersection.

Police added the victim at the home went to the hospital and was released some time in the morning, before his body was found.

Police couldn't elaborate on which overnight shooting they connected the victim to, but Eyewitness News reported on a double shooting that left two people wounded.

In that case, one of the victims was hit by four people inside a white SUV, police said. The other victim was taking out his trash by the street when he was shot.

Editor's note: An earlier edition of this story reported that the victim was shot to death in his home. Police have since clarified that there was likely no second shooting.