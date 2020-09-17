Here's what's open and what's closed across Texas right now

Sports are allowed but a face mask is required if you can't practice social distancing.

Fans should maintain at least six feet apart.

All employees must wear a mask as well.

Amusement parks in counties with less than 1,000 total positive cases of COVID-19 are allowed to open at 50% capacity.

All employees and customers must wear a face mask if you can't practice social distancing.

All bars and establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages are required to remain closed to the public

These businesses may remain open for delivery and take-out, including for alcoholic beverages, as authorized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

BARBER SHOPS

Barber shops are allowed to open as long as workers maintain at least six feet apart between work stations.

All employees and customers must wear a face mask.

Because of the proximity between each other, owners and businesses must follow strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

BOWLING ALLEYS, BINGO HALLS AND SKATING RINKS

Bowling alleys and similar interactive amusement facilities, bingo halls, simulcasting, and skating rinks are allowed to open at 50% capacity.

Bowling alleys must maintain six feet of social distancing between lanes or other interactive games.

Bingo halls and simulcast facilities must also ensure players maintain six feet apart.

All employees and customers must wear a mask.

Yes, child care centers are open but anyone 10 years old or older must wear a mask.

Based on CDC guidance, Texas says child care centers must create plans for each child care facility around the following prevention measures, including implementing social distancing strategies, intensifying cleaning and disinfection efforts, modifying drop-off and pick-up procedures and screening everyone before they go inside.

Places of worship are allowed to operate with protocols in place such as proper spacing between attendees

Keep at least two seats (or six feet of separation) between parties in any row

Exceptions include two or more members of the same household are allowed to sit together

Alternate rows between attendees

Salons are allowed to open as long as owners maintain at least six feet between work stations.

All employees and customers must wear a mask.

Because of the proximity between each other, owners and businesses must follow strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Camps are open, but anyone 10 years old or older must wear a mask.

According to the state's guidelines, if a child tests positive for the virus, the parent or guardian may choose to either pick up their child or to let the child remain and trust the camp to take appropriate safeguards.

Driving schools may operate at 50% capacity for classroom instruction.

Social distancing is required between students and instructors except when receiving in-car instructions or if students are taking the DPS road test.

Fine arts performance halls may operate indoors at 50% capacity.

There is no occupancy limit on fine arts performance halls operating outdoors, however, social distancing between groups is needed and groups of 10 or more are not allowed.

The performance hall's employees and contractors are not counted toward the 50% occupancy limitation.





All employees and customers must wear a mask.

Gyms, exercise facilities and classes may operate at 50% capacity. The state says employees and contractors are not counted toward the occupancy limitation.

All employees and customers must wear a mask and must practice social distancing.

Businesses operating as massage establishments or providers of personal-care and beauty services not previously authorized to operate during the declared emergency are allowed to open provided they can ensure at least six feet between work stations.

All employees and customers must wear a mask.

These businesses include massage parlors, electrolysis, waxing, tattoo studios, piercing studios, and hair loss treatment and growth services.

Because of the proximity between each other, owners and businesses must follow strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Movie theaters may operate at 50% capacity of any individual theater for any screening. The theater's employees and contractors are not counted towards the occupancy limit.

All employees and customers must wear a mask.

Museums and libraries are allowed to open at 50% capacity. Employees and contractors of the museum or library are not counted toward the 50% limit.

Local public museums and libraries can open only if allowed by the local government.

All employees and customers must wear a mask.

Nail salons are allowed to open as long as owners maintain at least six feet between work stations.

All employees and customers must wear a mask.

Because of the proximity between each other, owners and businesses must follow strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Outdoor events, such as Fourth of July celebrations and other large outdoor gatherings with estimated attendance of 10 or more, are allowed in Texas.

The county judge or the mayor, as appropriate, in coordination with the local public health authority, must give approval to such an outdoor gathering or event prior to it being held.

Everyone must wear a mask and maintain six feet apart.

While parks, beaches, rivers, and lakes are allowed to open, indoor and outdoor swimming pools can open at 50% capacity.

Everyone 10 years old or older must wear a mask.

Face coverings are not required while the person is in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body of water.

Effective June 29, 2020, restaurants may operate for dine-in service at 50% capacity inside the restaurant.

Outdoor dining is not subject to an occupancy limit.

Restaurant employees and contractors are not counted towards the occupancy limit.

This applies only to restaurants that have less than 51% of their gross sales from alcoholic beverages.

Restaurants may continue to provide to-go or delivery services.

All employees and customers must wear a mask except when seated at the restaurant to eat or drink.

Non-CISA retailers are allowed to open at 50% capacity.

In addition, non-CISA retailers may operate through pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer's doorstep.

Shopping malls are also allowed to open at 50% capacity. Employees and contractors of the retailer or shopping mall are not counted towards the 50% occupancy limitation.

All employees and customers must wear mask and everyone must practice safe social distancing.

People are allowed to attend rodeos and equestrian events in Texas.

Fans are allowed, as long as event holder's indoor venues has a limit on the number of spectators to no more than 50% of the total listed occupancy.

Outdoor venues are also allowed at 50% capacity.

Fans and employees must all wear a mask and maintain six feet apart.

Video game facilities may operate at 50% capacity.

Owners must make sure machines are six feet apart.

All employees and customers are required to wear a mask.

Indoor and outdoor waterparks are allowed to open at 50% capacity.

Everyone 10 years old or older must wear a mask.

Face coverings are not required while the person is in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body of water.

Wedding venues and the services required to conduct weddings are allowed to operate in Texas, but outdoor venues should be used when possible.

Weddings held inside a facility other than a church are limited to 50% of the total listed occupancy limits.

Everyone is required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.

Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities are allowed to open at 50% capacity.

Local public zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities may operate only if permitted by the local government.

Everyone, including employees and customers, must wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.

As the state plans its next steps to slowly reopen Texas, below is a list of everything that's open in Texas and the guidelines and protocols that must be followed as of Wednesday, Sept. 16.