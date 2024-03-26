'Renegade Nell,' Disney+'s newest action-fantasy, is a tale of murder, magic and female empowerment

There's a new outlaw in town. 'Renegade Nell' premieres March 29 on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- The new Disney+ original series, "Renegade Nell," follows the witty and courageous Nell Jackson.

After being framed for murder, Nell finds herself on the run as the most wanted outlaw in 18th century England, where magic unexpectedly lends a helping hand.

There's something in the show for everyone. "It has humor. It's moving. It has the action. It has the fantasy, the magic" Louisa Harland, who plays Nell, explained to On The Red Carpet.

When it comes to "Renegade Nell," strong women are prevalent on and off screen.

Actress Joely Richardson elaborated, "Look, the three of us sitting here, Louisa at the center of the whole show. It's women. It's wonderful. And as you say, kick-ass women. It couldn't be better."

Showrunner Sally Wainwright is known for writing strong female characters, so it's no surprise female empowerment is a theme.

Alice Kremelberg discussed her character's arc. "Sophia is so interesting because she barely speaks in the first episode and there's so much more to come. But it's this kind of really slow burn, which I love."

All eight episodes of "Renegade Nell" will premiere March 29, exclusively on Disney+.

