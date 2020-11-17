Society

What's in store for Houston's holiday spectacular this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Feeling in the holiday spirit?

Even if you're not just yet, this may help.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce his plans for the annual city holiday lighting event "Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular -101 years of Holiday Cheer."

The announcement will be streamed live in the video player above. You can also stream the announcement on your favorite devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Just search for the free ABC13 app.

ABC13 is the exclusive television partner of the event.
