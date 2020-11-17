HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Feeling in the holiday spirit?
Even if you're not just yet, this may help.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce his plans for the annual city holiday lighting event "Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular -101 years of Holiday Cheer."
What's in store for Houston's holiday spectacular this year
