Red Cross hosting virtual classes for volunteers needed during Tropical Storm Marco

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The American Red Cross is now offering classes for volunteers needed to staff shelters in case there is a storm.

They're making changes in light of the pandemic, so now they're asking for volunteers to come forward.

They will be reducing capacity at shelters, and setting up more shelters around the city.

"Volunteers are the backbone of the Red Cross," said Henry Van de Putte, Regional Chief Executive for American Red Cross of the Texas Gulf Coast. "They carry out the mission every day for disasters both big and small providing comfort to someone on possibly the worst day of their life."

Here's the schedule for virtual training:

Sunday, August 23 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Website: https://bit.ly/2EfWLm8

Number: +1 231-282-9932 United States, Grant (Toll)
Conference ID: 577 713 66#

Sunday, August 23 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Website: https://bit.ly/2YrzBQO
Number: +1 231-282-9932 United States, Grant (Toll)

Conference ID: 410 307 059#

Monday, August 24 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Website: https://bit.ly/2EfWOhO
Number: +1 231-282-9932 United States, Grant (Toll)
Conference ID: 296 805 92#
