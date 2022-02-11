HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday, an organization that repairs the homes of low-income East End families at no cost teamed up with Reliant Energy to build a wheelchair ramp for a 90-year-old Houstonian.
U.S. Army veteran Robert Reed has lived in his Sunnyside home for 50 years, and now Rebuilding Together Houston is here to help make a renovation.
Reed said he is grateful for the help he has received over the years in fixing up his house.
"They have helped out tremendously. Doing a little of this and a little of that. It turns out to be real big. It means a whole lot to me," said Reed.
Next week, Reed will turn 91. The ramp, he said, will be a big help in getting around. Reed said he continues to be active at Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon.
"I am happy to have them donate their time and whatever it costs to do it because they don't have to do it," he said.
This project is part of Rebuilding Together's goal of building 40 wheelchair ramps for Houstonians this year to commemorate their 40 years of service in the community. Reliant has partnered with the organization for the past 20 years.
For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
'It means a whole lot to me': Rebuilding Together Houston to install wheelchair ramp for veteran
FEEL GOOD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News