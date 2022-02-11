feel good

'It means a whole lot to me': Rebuilding Together Houston to install wheelchair ramp for veteran

By
EMBED <>More Videos

US Army veteran in Sunnyside receives wheelchair ramp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday, an organization that repairs the homes of low-income East End families at no cost teamed up with Reliant Energy to build a wheelchair ramp for a 90-year-old Houstonian.

U.S. Army veteran Robert Reed has lived in his Sunnyside home for 50 years, and now Rebuilding Together Houston is here to help make a renovation.

Reed said he is grateful for the help he has received over the years in fixing up his house.

"They have helped out tremendously. Doing a little of this and a little of that. It turns out to be real big. It means a whole lot to me," said Reed.

Next week, Reed will turn 91. The ramp, he said, will be a big help in getting around. Reed said he continues to be active at Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon.

"I am happy to have them donate their time and whatever it costs to do it because they don't have to do it," he said.

This project is part of Rebuilding Together's goal of building 40 wheelchair ramps for Houstonians this year to commemorate their 40 years of service in the community. Reliant has partnered with the organization for the past 20 years.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonwheelchair accessiblehomehome improvementgood newsarmyfeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Share the love this Valentine's Day with Roses for Janitors
Eagles player escorts girl who just lost her father to school dance
Astros star Jose Altuve makes up for missed autograph opportunity
10-year-old boy battling cancer becomes chief of police
TOP STORIES
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect recommitted to mental health facility
Innocent driver, passenger killed when driver ran light, HPD says
2 teens accused of shooting 13-year-old in SW Houston, HPD says
Sugar Land switching to chlorine-only disinfected water on March 1
Love Gone Wrong? The search for Texas' most wanted female fugitive
Mother of man shot and killed by police accuses HPD of false charges
Sunny and warm today, big changes Saturday
Show More
Share the love this Valentine's Day with Roses for Janitors
HISD parents threaten student walkout over mask mandate
AAA Texas issues drunk driving warning ahead of Super Bowl
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
Houston expecting big crowds for UFC 271 tomorrow at Toyota Center
More TOP STORIES News