Investigators searching for answers after pregnant Amish woman found dead in rural Pennsylvania

Family members say they saw a red Jeep in the driveway the day Rebekah Byler was killed

SPARTANBURG, Pennsylvania -- Investigators are searching for answers after a 23-year-old pregnant Amish woman was found dead in rural Pennsylvania.

"The death is currently being investigated as a criminal homicide," said Trooper Cindy Schick, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police. "We are aggressively investigating all available leads."

Police found Rebekah Byler inside her house Monday afternoon and say the circumstances of her death are suspicious.

ABC News affiliate WJET reported that the victim was six months pregnant and that her two young children were home when the body was discovered. They say her husband was reportedly not home during the time of the murder.

"I'm just absolutely heartbroken that this has happened," said Charleen Hajec, the owner of Spartansburg Pharmacy. "I'm very concerned about the Amish community and worried for them."

"We want to solve this just like the community wants us to solve it. So any information that's out there, we want people to come forward and help us resolve this issue,' Trooper Schick said.

According to WJET, family members say they saw a red jeep in the driveway around 10 a.m. the day Byler was killed, and that the jeep was also seen driving up and down the road.

Neighbors are now left in shock as police have not yet identified any suspects.

"Everybody's just stunned, nobody could even imagine this kind of stuff is going on," said Spartansburg resident, Randy Eaton.

State police are now working around the clock to answer so many questions. They are asking anyone who may have seen a suspicious person in the area to call police.