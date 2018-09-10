REAL ESTATE

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker courting new owner for stunning $5.95 million Texas mansion

AUSTIN, Texas --
On the heels of former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong downsizing from a mansion to a more modest home in Austin, retired tennis pro Andy Roddick and his wife, actress and model Brooklyn Decker, are doing the same thing.

Roddick and Decker's 7,367-square-foot West Austin estate, which sits on 15 prime acres with stunning views of the Texas Hill Country, is on the market for $5.95 million. Jonathan Creath of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty is marketing the property for the celebrity duo.

