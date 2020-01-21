Country club could become retention basin in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in the Champions area in northwest Harris County are asking for answers about the future of the Raveneaux Country Club on Cypresswood Drive.
The Harris County Flood Control District plans to finalize the sale of 27 acres of the club that will become a regional storm water detention basin at Commissioners Court on Jan. 28.
Specific plans for what will go on that land have not been disclosed and neither has the amount the county will pay. According to the HCFCD website, said they will develop the plans after the acquisition of the land.
People in Champions refer to the Raveneaux Country Club, which has been around since the 1970s, as the "heart" of their neighborhood. Many told ABC13 they purchased the house they live in because of the golf course.
"I'm not saying I don't want a flood basin and I don't want to mitigate flooding," said Allison Lewis, who lives on the golf course. "I want all of that for our community and we need it, but let's do it responsibly. If we can have flood basins alongside a golf course and trees and parks, then let's try for all of it."
HCFCD said they intend to work with the Public Utilities District after the initial sale is finalized to acquire the more than 200 acres they own.
Lewis worries that a large "hole" will replace the current green space.
"We went through a lot with Hurricane Harvey in this neighborhood," Lewis said. "We all helped each other get through a horrible flood. We just want what's best for our neighborhood, but how do we know what's best when no one has even told us what's happening?"
It is unclear what will happen to the country club, tennis courts and pool.
HCFCD said they will not continue to operate it, but they are open to the idea of an outside entity continuing operations. If not, they said it will likely be demolished.
Many residents are worried that the acquisition of the land will affect their property values.
HCFCD also said they cannot predict how that will be affected, but said that homes that are not prone to flooding are worth more. In the meantime, the country club said they will remain open for business as usual.
Since the word spread about the plan to buy part of the course, Lou Mills, vice president of operations for Raveneaux, said people have canceled their membership.
"I can't control people and there's lots of rumors flying," Mills said. "I wish I could ask them to be more patient and let the process roll out."
