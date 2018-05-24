Rare blue flames burn in cracks from Hawaii volcano

EMBED </>More Videos

Lava continues to flow as more than 20 fissures have opened from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Methane gas produced by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has caused rare blue flames to arise from cracks in the pavement.

U.S. Geological Survey scientists were able to capture what they called "one of the most intriguing images" at the Leilani Estates subdivision.


"When hot lava buries plants and shrubs, methane gas is produced as a byproduct of burning vegetation," said the USGS in a Facebook post. "Methane gas can seep into subsurface voids and explode when heated, or as shown in this image, emerge from cracks in the ground several feet away. When ignited, the methane produces a blue flame."

About 2,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from the Leilani Estates and surrounding neighborhoods, according to the Associated Press.

More than 20 vents have opened in the ground since the eruptions began on May 3, spewing lava, sulfur dioxide and steam. The lava has poured down from Kilauea to reach the ocean miles away.

Fifty buildings have been destroyed by the eruption, including about 24 homes. One person reported as seriously injured after being hit by a piece of lava.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanou.s. & worldnatureenvironmentevacuation
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News