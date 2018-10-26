Rapper Tekashi69 linked to shooting investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Shannon Sohn has the latest from NewsCopter7.

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York --
Police shut down part of Madison Avenue during the evening rush for a shooting investigation linked to rapper Tekashi69 (also known as '6ix9ine.')

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. near Madison Avenue and East 61 St. Officials say after the rapper got four years probation in a court case earlier Friday, he was partying with friends at Philippe. A scuffle then broke out between him and another person.

Tekashi69 was reportedly not hurt.

Officials say one person was taken away in an ambulance and is in serious, but stable condition.

Madison Avenue has since reopened.

It is not known whether police have anyone in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
54-mile coastal spine proposed to protect Galveston-Houston area
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
Galveston woman wounded during dog attack
Bus driver attempts to drive through dangerous flood waters
Sunny skies headed our way this weekend
Instagram-worthy pop-up opens in Houston
'Be UR Own God' - Church in Ft. Bend Co. targeted by vandals
Voting machine anxiety
Show More
What is a nor'easter?
Constable launches investigation into fake paper license plates
Infant taken by Life Flight after car crash in Friendswood
Weekend road work will seriously slow down these freeways
World's biggest bounce house returns to Houston this weekend
More News