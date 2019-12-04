Rapper kept 12 women in home for prostitution: Prosecutors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston rapper has been charged with sex trafficking.
Authorities say Aryion Jackson is charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution.
Prosecutors say the 21-year-old housed up to 12 girls and women inside a northeast Houston home.
Jackson has a lengthy criminal record. He was arrested on an unrelated charge in Jefferson County.
We found a sample of his music on Soundcloud and video of him rapping on his Instagram account.
It's the same account that's part of a lengthy charging document in which Jackson is accused of forcing girls into prostitution.
The women would work a strip of road along Bissonnet, selling their bodies for anywhere from $100 to $300 per act. One woman alleges Jackson ordered them to bring in $1,000 a day or face consequences. One of the girls was as young as 14 years old.
One woman claims he pulled a gun on her at this recording studio and threatened to shoot her if she didn't do as he told her.
He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
