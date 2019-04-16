Son of racing legend featured on 'Street Outlaws' series charged in street racing incident in northwest Harris County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5253612" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators released this video of a street racing crash that injured two people.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5204125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> THIS IS NOT OKAY: Drunk driving, illegal street racing and a perfect storm of big events contributed to the bloodshed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged in a street racing crash that seriously injured two people last month in northwest Harris County.Ronald Gray Pace III is charged with two counts of racing causing serious bodily injury. He is the son of Ronnie "Barefoot" Pace, who has been featured on the Discovery Channel series "Street Outlaws.""I saw the car coming, I ran, and still got hit," said Terry Golden, one of the two men Pace is accused of running over.We found Golden recuperating at his sister-in-law's house, with his left ankle still in a boot."The shoulder came out broke, the hip got replaced, the left ankle and two discs in my back cracked," said Golden, who has been unable to work.The charges stem from an incident that happened on March 17 in a business park in the 10111 block of Houston Oaks.Investigators released a video of a street racing crash that injured two people.Video from that morning shows a truck parked. Then, you see a car crash into the truck, pushing it, as a second car quickly drives by."If you are participating in a race and someone dies or gets seriously hurt, that is a second-degree felony. Period. You don't have to be the striking car. Mr. Pace was the striking car. The other individual was not, but he will be facing the same penalty range," said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare."In this day and age, video is our greatest friend and the sheriff's department was able to obtain a lot of video in this case, which helped," Teare continued."I wish I wasn't there, I should have gone home, to be honest with you," said Golden, who had been an avid fan of street racing for 30 years.Not anymore."I always told him he was stupid to do it, I told him you don't need to be there," said sister-in-law Kristen Golden. "There's no good out of it, and you know you're going to get hit when there was someone going to get hit."The sheriff's office said it is still working to catch the other driver, who is also expected to be charged.Pace is not in custody. If convicted of the charges, he could face two to 20 years behind bars.He's expected to turn himself in soon.