Funeral service for Rabbi Sam Karff held Wednesday

Karrf died Saturday morning after a brief illness, according to his family. He was 88.
Karff was remembered in a ceremony at the Congregation Beth Israel Sanctuary and was led by Rabbi David A. Lyon, Rabbi Adrienne P. Scott and Cantor Star Trompeter.
Karff was the Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel and known around the city for being one third of the 'amigos' along with Archbishop Fiorenza and Reverend Bill Lawson, father of ABC13's own Melanie Lawson.
My heart is broken. A bright light in our city has gone out - retired Rabbi Sam Karff of #CongregationBethIsreal— Melanie Lawson (@MelanieLawson13) August 16, 2020
He was 1/3 of the Three Amigos - clergy of different faiths who fought for social justice in Houston. Please pray for his family & the other Amigos. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/e27eFkwRqj
The three friends began the fight for justice together in the city of Houston about 27 years ago. They worked on many projects together like the public defender's office and a coalition for the homeless, and were also often called upon for civil rights projects by Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Commissioner Rodney Ellis.
We are so deeply saddened today to hear of the passing of dear friend and community pillar Rabbi Samuel Karff.— Rodney Ellis (@RodneyEllis) August 15, 2020
His loss will be deeply felt across our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, Congregation Beth Israel, and all those who loved him. pic.twitter.com/hLOSqzOwZA
The Karff family released a statement, saying:
"The Karff family appreciates the outpouring of support and affection for our beloved father and grandfather."
Karff most recently attended the funeral of Houston-native George Floyd alongside Rev. Lawson.
Today we mourn the loss of a friend, mentor, & revered religious leader, Rabbi Karff. My condolences to his loved ones.— Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) August 15, 2020
We will miss you, Rabbi. Your legacy of reaching across faith communities inspired us to compromise & work toward a greater good for all we serve. Rest in love.
In April 2019, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston unveiled the 'Plaza of Respect' which featured the '3 amigos' on interactive individual pillars.
Interfaith Ministries released a statement, saying:
"Interfaith Ministries is deeply saddened by the death of Rabbi Samuel Karff, beloved Houston faith leader and Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel. We share our deepest condolences with his family and all who loved him.
Rabbi Karff's legacy is honored through a Pillar of Light on Interfaith Ministries' Brigitte and Bashar Plaza of Respect. He will be fondly remembered for his wisdom, gentle spirit, and commitment to being a voice for the marginalized."
