Funeral service for Rabbi Sam Karff held Wednesday

My heart is broken. A bright light in our city has gone out - retired Rabbi Sam Karff of #CongregationBethIsreal

He was 1/3 of the Three Amigos - clergy of different faiths who fought for social justice in Houston. Please pray for his family & the other Amigos. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/e27eFkwRqj — Melanie Lawson (@MelanieLawson13) August 16, 2020

We are so deeply saddened today to hear of the passing of dear friend and community pillar Rabbi Samuel Karff.



His loss will be deeply felt across our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, Congregation Beth Israel, and all those who loved him. pic.twitter.com/hLOSqzOwZA — Rodney Ellis (@RodneyEllis) August 15, 2020

Today we mourn the loss of a friend, mentor, & revered religious leader, Rabbi Karff. My condolences to his loved ones.

We will miss you, Rabbi. Your legacy of reaching across faith communities inspired us to compromise & work toward a greater good for all we serve. Rest in love. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) August 15, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral services for Rabbi Samuel Karff were held Wednesday.Karrf died Saturday morning after a brief illness, according to his family. He was 88.The service will be private and limited to immediate family members, but were streamed at this link Karff was remembered in a ceremony at the Congregation Beth Israel Sanctuary and was led by Rabbi David A. Lyon, Rabbi Adrienne P. Scott and Cantor Star Trompeter.Karff was the Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel and known around the city for being one third of the 'amigos' along with Archbishop Fiorenza and Reverend Bill Lawson, father of ABC13's own Melanie Lawson.The three friends began the fight for justice together in the city of Houston about 27 years ago. They worked on many projects together like the public defender's office and a coalition for the homeless, and were also often called upon for civil rights projects by Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Commissioner Rodney Ellis.Karff most recently attended the funeral of Houston-native George Floyd alongside Rev. Lawson.In April 2019, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston unveiled the 'Plaza of Respect' which featured the '3 amigos' on interactive individual pillars.Interfaith Ministries released a statement, saying: