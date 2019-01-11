R. Kelly's estranged daughter calls him a 'monster' on Instagram

EMBED </>More Videos

R. Kelly delivered an obscenity-laced performance at V75 on Chicago's South Side.

By and Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO, Illinois --
Singer R. Kelly partied at a Chicago nightclub into early Thursday as he continues to face new allegations of sexual abuse and an eviction from his Near West Side recording studio.

At about 1 a.m., Chicago police responded to the V75 club in the 100-block of West 75th Street after a caller said he was there and that he had an outstanding warrant. However, no arrest was made because there was no warrant.

In cellphone video, the Chicago native delivered an obscenity-laced performance to a cheering crowd.

RELATED: R. Kelly's ex-wife shares story of abuse, survival to help other women

EMBED More News Videos

A family hasn't seen their daughter in years, and they believe she is being held against her will by R. Kelly.



Meanwhile, representatives from Chicago's building department were in court Thursday seeking to gain access to his Near West Side recording studio. The court hearing was continued until Friday. Kelly's attorney appeared in court, but declined comment.

The warehouse space was featured in the six-part "Surviving R. Kelly" which aired last week on Lifetime and detailed sexual abuse allegations by many women dating back 20 years. Kelly has denied all allegations.

The owners of a warehouse space at 219 N. Justine St. obtained an eviction notice on Monday against Kelly for nonpayment of rent. In a statement, Midwest Commercial Funding said they started eviction proceedings in June 2018.

Building inspectors responded to a 311 call alleging that there were people living in the warehouse, which is not zoned for that purpose. At the time, they were not able to gain access to the building without a court order.

RELATED: Chance the Rapper apologizes for past work with R. Kelly

The building is zoned for manufacturing and may not be used as a dwelling or artist workspace, according to the building department. City officials said in a statement, "Upon information and belief, it is being used as a residence and artist workspace - specifically as a recording studio in violation of zoning law."

KELLY'S ESTRANGED DAUGHTER SPEAKS OUT AGAINST HER FATHER
EMBED More News Videos

R. Kelly's estranged daughter spoke out against her father on Instagram Thursday.



In a lengthy Instagram post Thursday night, R. Kelly's estranged daughter Buku Abi called her father a "monster." She added in the post that it has been years since she and her siblings have seen or spoken to him.

NEW CASES

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said they have received "numerous" calls alleging abuse and authorities are investigating the claims. State's Attorney Kim Foxx held a press conference Monday to ask victims to come forward.

Kelly's legal team said the Cook County state's attorney is on a fishing expedition and maintain that the singer is innocent.

Victims or witnesses in the Chicago area who have information on this developing investigation are asked to contact Chicago police. Victims or witnesses in the Chicago area can either contact their local police departments or the Cook County Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Unit at 773-674-6492.

FAMILY PLEADS FOR HELP

The family of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in the docuseries, said that Kelly is holding her against her will and is abusing her. They said they have not seen their adult daughter for two years and is asking Kelly to let her go.

Gerald Griggs, the attorney for the Savage family in Atlanta, Georgia, is looking to take legal action against the singer.

"Right now, our main concern is bringing Joycelyn Savage home and the other ladies in the house and if a crime was committed, holding R. Kelly accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Griggs said.

RELATED: Protesters call for prosecution, boycott of R. Kelly

Griggs says Savage is one of hundreds of victims who have been sexually abused by R. Kelly.

"I can think of 25 off the top of my head that we have made contact with," Griggs said. "If he is saying that everybody is lying, it is a whole lot of people that are telling the same story."

LADY GAGA SPEAKS

LADY GAGA BREAKS SILENCE ON R. KELLY
EMBED More News Videos

In the midst of new sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly, Lady Gaga apologized for collaborating with him, saying she will be pulling the 2013 song.



Meanwhile, singer Lady Gaga tweeted that she supports victims of sexual assault. She also wrote about her song "Do What You Want" featuring R. Kelly.



Gaga says she made the song during a dark time in her life and she plans to remove it from iTunes and other streaming platforms.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsex assaultmusicu.s. & worldvigilprotesttelevisionChicagoLoopNear West SideChatham
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Protesters call for prosecution, boycott of R. Kelly outside Chicago studio
Foxx asks for cooperation from possible victims, witnesses to open R. Kelly investigation
Chance the Rapper apologizes for past work with R Kelly
R Kelly's accusers, inner circle revisit shocking allegations in new docuseries
R. Kelly's ex-wife shares story of abuse, survival ahead of documentary
Top Stories
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
8-month-old at center of fake kidnapping believed dead: police
Man who is hearing impaired dies in SW Houston apartment fire
Carjacking suspect and deputy trade shots in N. Harris Co.
Traffic nightmare in Pearland this weekend
13-year-old's shooter arrested after chase in N. Houston
Chili's waitress goes missing after movie with co-worker
Teen missing since parents' double murder found alive
Show More
Heavy rain early Saturday could dampen morning plans
The 60: Travis Scott donates $100K to program for young artists
Man suspected of killing California officer found dead
New software tracks users who share passwords
Minister repairs van for teen with special needs for free
More News