Chance the Rapper apologizes for past work with R. Kelly

Chance the Rapper has apologized for working with rapper R-Kelly nearly four years ago on the song "Somewhere in Paradise."

In a tweet Saturday, Chance wrote that anyone who has ignored abuse allegations against R. Kelly were harming black women and girls. He went on to apologize for working with R. Kelly and taking this long to speak out.

Chance wrote, "The quote was taken out of context, but the truth is any of us who ever ignored the R Kelly stories, or ever believed he was being setup/attacked by the system (as black men often are) were doing so at the detriment of black women and girls. I apologize to all of his survivors for working with him and for taking this long to speak out."


The apology comes after a clip of Chance expressing his regret for dismissing Kelly's accusers aired in the new lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly."

Kelly has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has been acquitted of charges in the past.
