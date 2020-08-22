Man wanted after grocery store purse snatching caught on camera

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A purse snatching caught on camera earlier this month captured images of a man who authorities want to find.

It happened at the El Rancho Supermarket on the North Freeway on Aug. 9 around 4:10 p.m.

The woman told police a black Nissan Altima pulled up behind her vehicle and someone got out, approached her and forcibly grabbed her purse.

The suspect then got back into the vehicle and sped off. The vehicle did not have a front license plate.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic, heavy-set male in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your tip online.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimetheftpurse snatchingcaught on videomust see videogrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston in forecast cone of Laura and Marco
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
HPD officers save office workers from building fire in Third Ward
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, August 22
Son can't get to mother in time to save her from house fire
Louisiana officer-involved shooting caught on camera
House holding rare Saturday vote on postal changes, funds
Show More
Jeweler loses 40-year-old engagement ring during inspection
Double trouble: No record of 2 simultaneous Gulf hurricanes
Feds OK extra $300 a week for unemployed Texans
14-month-old reported missing from Colorado City
Governor prepares for Tropical Depression aiming at Texas
More TOP STORIES News