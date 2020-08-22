HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A purse snatching caught on camera earlier this month captured images of a man who authorities want to find.
It happened at the El Rancho Supermarket on the North Freeway on Aug. 9 around 4:10 p.m.
The woman told police a black Nissan Altima pulled up behind her vehicle and someone got out, approached her and forcibly grabbed her purse.
The suspect then got back into the vehicle and sped off. The vehicle did not have a front license plate.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic, heavy-set male in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a white shirt.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your tip online.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
Man wanted after grocery store purse snatching caught on camera
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More