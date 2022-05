SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Constable deputies rescued a puppy who had fallen in a 12-foot drain in the Spring area.The rescue happened in the Sandpiper Village subdivision park on Monday.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said witnesses could hear the puppy in the drain for at least two days.Photos posted on social media show Corporal Travis Gonzales and Deputy Tommy Johnson in the drain, rescuing the puppy.Herman said the puppy appears to be in good condition.