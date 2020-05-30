Protester uses fire extinguisher on police officers at Houston George Floyd protest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6220567" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SkyEye captured a scene where a person is seen blasting a fire extinguisher at law enforcement.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6220292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police confront protesters on I-10 near Mcnee.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6220254" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police arrest a protester in front of the old police station on Reisner.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple people were arrested when protests during the march for the death of Houston native George Floyd escalated after people in the crowds swarmed downtown Houston.Videos captured show protesters being arrested, led away by officers and crowds throwing rocks and bottles at police.An HPD officer's patrol vehicle was damaged, with the windshield and back window smashed out.ABC13's SkyEye captured a scene where a person is seen blasting a fire extinguisher at law enforcement.Officers confronted protesters that marched on 1-10.Houston police arrested another protester in front of the old police station on Riesner.The march came after 46-year-old Floyd died moments after being handcuffed in what protesters are calling a brutal arrest. Police officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for seven minutes.