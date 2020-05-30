Protester uses fire extinguisher on police officers at Houston George Floyd protest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple people were arrested when protests during the march for the death of Houston native George Floyd escalated after people in the crowds swarmed downtown Houston.

Videos captured show protesters being arrested, led away by officers and crowds throwing rocks and bottles at police.

An HPD officer's patrol vehicle was damaged, with the windshield and back window smashed out.



READ MORE: Officers hospitalized, patrol cars damaged after protest, police union says

ABC13's SkyEye captured a scene where a person is seen blasting a fire extinguisher at law enforcement.

SkyEye captured a scene where a person is seen blasting a fire extinguisher at law enforcement.



Officers confronted protesters that marched on 1-10.

Police confront protesters on I-10 near Mcnee.



Houston police arrested another protester in front of the old police station on Riesner.

Houston police arrest a protester in front of the old police station on Reisner.



The march came after 46-year-old Floyd died moments after being handcuffed in what protesters are calling a brutal arrest. Police officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for seven minutes.

