Justice for George Floyd protest march planned for downtown Houston today

The group plans to meet at McKinney Street and Avenida De Las Americas and march to Houston City Hall at 2 p.m.
"We demand accountability and justice for black lives in Houston and around this country!" organizers said in a statement. "George Floyd is one of the many victims of police violence and should be alive!"
The event is being organized following the death of Houston native George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday. Floyd died as a police officer knelt on his neck for at least seven minutes while lying face down in handcuffs.
Floyd said he couldn't breathe as dozens of bystanders were recording. Officers were called to the scene for a forgery complaint when they encountered Floyd.
Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest were fired this week. State investigators on Friday arrested the officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd, identified as Derek Chauvin.
#BLMHOU | #BREAKING #GeorgeFloydhttps://t.co/m3cjJPE5ig pic.twitter.com/AdapIEaQrG— BLMHouston (@BLMHOU) May 27, 2020
"Whether Mr. Floyd was from this city or not, every city in every state in this country has been impacted by the loss of life, and the way Mr. Floyd lost his life," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Thursday.
Violence erupted around the country following Floyd's death, the worst of which happened in Minneapolis. Rioters took over the streets there and looters have broken into many businesses as of Thursday.
"I feel a special obligation as a mayor of this city to make sure that, for example, we are doing everything we can within our own organization to improve situations, to make things better," said Turner.
While Houston city leaders have widely condemned the police action against Floyd, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Police Chief Art Acevedo, rally organizers had a harsh rebuke.
"We ARE protesting you too, @artacevedo, we are not players... we are citizens calling out injustice," Black Lives Matter Houston founder Ashton Woods said on Twitter.
The irony! Art Acevedo saying this when @houstonpolice is responsible for 6 deaths of Black & Brown men. They aren't strong when it comes to transparency. We ARE protesting you too @ArtAcevedo, we are not players... we are citizens calling out injustice. #GeorgeFloyd #BLMHOU https://t.co/gjY8nLNi7i pic.twitter.com/A1ravpEpyk— Ashton P. Woods (@AshtonPWoods) May 27, 2020
