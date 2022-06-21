protest

TxDOT to demolish Lofts at the Ballpark apartments to reduce 'illicit and illegal activity'

Activists protesting apartment demolition tied to I-45 project

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group opposing TxDOT's I-45 expansion is planning to protest Tuesday night the demolition of an apartment complex near downtown.

TxDOT acquired the Lofts at the Ballpark in 2021 to make room for the freeway. It sits across US-59 from Minute Maid Park.

The group, Stop TxDOT I-45, is planning a march at 7 p.m. from Saint Emmanuel to the complex.

Organizers said there is a housing crisis in Houston and want the expansion project to be paused. They also said they do not see how it makes sense to demolish the building right now.

In response, TxDOT said everyone who lived in the building was relocated as of May and argued that vacant buildings like that one will attract, "illicit and illegal activity."

TxDOT has not said when the building will come down.

The project would re-route I-45 through downtown and widen it to the North Belt, but construction is currently on hold due to a civil rights investigation by the Federal Highway Administration.

More than 1,000 homes in low-income communities could be impacted by the project, which is expected to cost upwards of $9 billion.

