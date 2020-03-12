Coronavirus

Princess, Viking cruises suspend global ship operations amid coronavirus spread

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Princess Cruises is suspending global ship operations following two coronavirus-related quarantines where hundreds of passengers were sickened and some died.

The cruise line, owned by Carnival, announced Thursday that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months. It anticipates resuming operations on May 10.

Those currently onboard Princess Cruises that end in five days will continue to sail as expected, but cruises that extend beyond Tuesday "will be ended at the most convenient location for guests."

Viking Cruises announced Wednesday it was also suspending operations of its river and ocean cruises for embarkations taking place between Thursday to April 30. The cruise line expected to resume operations May 1.

Those whose cruise falls within this window of suspended operations are being offered the choice of a Future Cruise Voucher valued at 125% of all monies paid to Viking or a refund equal to the amount paid.

Customers impacted by canceled Princess Cruises can request a cash refund or transfer their money to future cruise credits. To incentive transfers, Princess will add additional future cruise credit benefits that can be applied to cruise fares or onboard expenses.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

"By taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world," Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement.

Thousands of passengers were trapped aboard the Grand Princess after 21 were confirmed to be infected with the new virus. The ship sat idle off the California coast for days before dozens disembarked and headed to quarantines at military bases or their home countries.

About 1,100 crew members, 19 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere after passengers are unloaded, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said.

Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus. Ultimately, about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public health failure, with the vessel essentially becoming a floating germ factory.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirusu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
Doctors believe COVID-19 can cause heart attack and strokes
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News