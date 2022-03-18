Princess cruises back into Galveston with new voyages to sunny spots

GALVESTON, Texas -- Houstonians ready to cast off on a voyage upon the deep blue now have a new nearby option. Princess Cruise Lines is back in Galveston after a six-year hiatus with a slew of new trips to popular destinations.
The premium carrier will operate in the Galveston homeport with its Ruby Princess liner and sail from December 2022 to April 2023, per an announcement. Cruises range from five to 11 days, headed mainly to the Western Caribbean.
The Ruby Princess will also trek through the Panama Canal on two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean transits between Galveston and San Francisco. The ship houses 900 balconies and can carry up to 3,080 guests.
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
