cruise ship

Princess cruises back into Galveston with new voyages to sunny spots

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

GALVESTON, Texas -- Houstonians ready to cast off on a voyage upon the deep blue now have a new nearby option. Princess Cruise Lines is back in Galveston after a six-year hiatus with a slew of new trips to popular destinations.

The premium carrier will operate in the Galveston homeport with its Ruby Princess liner and sail from December 2022 to April 2023, per an announcement. Cruises range from five to 11 days, headed mainly to the Western Caribbean.

The Ruby Princess will also trek through the Panama Canal on two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean transits between Galveston and San Francisco. The ship houses 900 balconies and can carry up to 3,080 guests.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelgalvestonbeachesentertainmentcruise shiptravel tipshouston culturemapculturemap
CRUISE SHIP
Coast Guard searches Gulf of Mexico for missing cruise ship passenger
Cruise ship takes passengers to Bahamas to avoid Florida warrant
CDC: 'Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status'
Coast Guard ends search for cruise ship passenger who went overboard
TOP STORIES
Doctor killed while riding her bike in Galveston
Galveston man found guilty of sexually assaulting child relative
Warrant suggests vendor had inside track on Harris County $10M bid
Watson willing to waive no-trade clause for Cleveland, sources say
2 charged in connection with death of human trafficking victim
Houstonian takes his charity pitch to Shark Tank
Woman dies in crash after leaving fight with husband, deputies say
Show More
Teen possibly kidnapped in her own car grew up in Houston area
Air quality drops to unhealthy levels due to Texas wildfire smoke
Houston airport flies high as one of world's best, report says
Hazy start to Saturday, severe storms possible Monday
'Dig World' closes abruptly after grand opening
More TOP STORIES News