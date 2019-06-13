AUSTIN, Texas -- A 75-year-old priest in Austin is accused of touching a woman inappropriately as he administered her last rites in 2018.
Gerold Langsch accepted a plea deal Wednesday, KXAN reports.
Langsch is accused of going to the home of a woman in hospice care last October and touching her in a sexual manner.
According to the arrest affidavit, Langsch asked the woman, "Does that feel good?"
He accepted the plea deal during what was supposed to be his pre-court appearance.
SEE ALSO: Woman accusing Houston archbishop of mishandling misconduct case involving beloved priest
He pleaded no contest to a Class A misdemeanor assault by contact charge.
Langsch must pay a $1,000 fine and faces 300 days probation spread over two years. He is no longer allowed to perform last rites or work as a minister for the Catholic Church in the United States.
Three other people claiming to be victims of Langsch have come forward since the allegations emerged in 2018.
MORE: Conroe priest pleads not guilty to sex assault charges
Texas priest accused of sexually assaulting woman while giving her last rites
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News