Texas priest accused of sexually assaulting woman while giving her last rites

AUSTIN, Texas -- A 75-year-old priest in Austin is accused of touching a woman inappropriately as he administered her last rites in 2018.

Gerold Langsch accepted a plea deal Wednesday, KXAN reports.

Langsch is accused of going to the home of a woman in hospice care last October and touching her in a sexual manner.

According to the arrest affidavit, Langsch asked the woman, "Does that feel good?"

He accepted the plea deal during what was supposed to be his pre-court appearance.

He pleaded no contest to a Class A misdemeanor assault by contact charge.

Langsch must pay a $1,000 fine and faces 300 days probation spread over two years. He is no longer allowed to perform last rites or work as a minister for the Catholic Church in the United States.

Three other people claiming to be victims of Langsch have come forward since the allegations emerged in 2018.

