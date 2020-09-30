Politics

Memes sum up chaos of first presidential debate

If you have a post-debate hangover because you literally drank too much tequila trying to figure out what was happening on stage Tuesday night, you're not alone.

The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden was marred by repeated interruptions that sometimes overshadowed each man's stance on important issues with Election Day just a little over a month away.

While many struggled to make sense of it, others determined there was just no sense in it at all.

Harris County Flood Control District Meteorologist Jeff Lindner put it like this:


Maybe it's Lindner for the win. He received plenty of praise in his Twitter replies from followers who felt he summed up the debate perfectly.

"This is the most appropriate tweet of the night. How very meteorologist-y. I didn't think I could love you more," one person wrote.


"And that's only the American model," concurred another.


"Perfect. That's what my head feels like right now," said one Twitter user.


Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News was also repeatedly talked over, a moment that was not lost on the Twitter-sphere.



Wallace also drew the ire of some people who felt he didn't press hard enough as debate moderator.


Actress Gabrielle Union said she started off watching the debate with a wine spritzer, but had to turn to something much harder by the time the night was over.




But on a serious note, one of the concerns was whether voters were able to learn more about Trump and Biden's visions. There were also constant reminders online to vote.





The second presidential debate is set for Thursday, Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida. The third debate will follow a week later on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

