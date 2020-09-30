Memes sum up chaos of first presidential debate

The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden was marred by repeated interruptions that sometimes overshadowed each man's stance on important issues with Election Day just a little over a month away.
While many struggled to make sense of it, others determined there was just no sense in it at all.
Harris County Flood Control District Meteorologist Jeff Lindner put it like this:
#Debate2020 summed up below pic.twitter.com/6bFnOUJobH— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) September 30, 2020
Maybe it's Lindner for the win. He received plenty of praise in his Twitter replies from followers who felt he summed up the debate perfectly.
"This is the most appropriate tweet of the night. How very meteorologist-y. I didn't think I could love you more," one person wrote.
This is the most appropriate tweet of the night. How very meteorologist-y. I didn’t think I could love you more.— bynx 🧶🧳🌊💙 (@bynx) September 30, 2020
"And that's only the American model," concurred another.
And that’s only the American model😜— Joanne Kalos (@JoanneKalos) September 30, 2020
"Perfect. That's what my head feels like right now," said one Twitter user.
Perfect. That’s what my head feels like right now. 🤯— 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕖 𝔹𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕒 (@MicheleBurta) September 30, 2020
Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News was also repeatedly talked over, a moment that was not lost on the Twitter-sphere.
#Debate2020 Chris Wallace— Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) September 30, 2020
pic.twitter.com/DmAfuWjzTa
Wallace also drew the ire of some people who felt he didn't press hard enough as debate moderator.
Not since @Schwarzenegger starred in Kindergarten Cop have the American people seen someone lose control of the circus more epically than Chris Wallace. He should have turned the microphone off— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 30, 2020
Actress Gabrielle Union said she started off watching the debate with a wine spritzer, but had to turn to something much harder by the time the night was over.
I started this debate with a white wine spritzer and now I need tequila. Lots of tequila. Doubles. Triples. 😔— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 30, 2020
I started with tequila. Welcome.— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) September 30, 2020
But on a serious note, one of the concerns was whether voters were able to learn more about Trump and Biden's visions. There were also constant reminders online to vote.
"That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck,” says @JakeTapper about the first presidential debate between Pres. Trump and Joe Biden. “We’ll talk about who won the debate, who lost the debate ... One thing for sure, the American people lost.” #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/wjMnUmt2WS— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
We don’t need another debate. Please don’t put the country through this trauma again. That’s enough. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 30, 2020
The second presidential debate is set for Thursday, Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida. The third debate will follow a week later on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.
RELATED: 'Will you shut up, man?' 5 key takeaways from contentious presidential debate
First presidential debate: Face-to-face anger as Trump, Biden lash, interrupt each other