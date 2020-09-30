Memes sum up chaos of first presidential debate

This is the most appropriate tweet of the night. How very meteorologist-y. I didn’t think I could love you more. — bynx 🧶🧳🌊💙 (@bynx) September 30, 2020

And that’s only the American model😜 — Joanne Kalos (@JoanneKalos) September 30, 2020

Perfect. That’s what my head feels like right now. 🤯 — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕖 𝔹𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕒 (@MicheleBurta) September 30, 2020

Not since @Schwarzenegger starred in Kindergarten Cop have the American people seen someone lose control of the circus more epically than Chris Wallace. He should have turned the microphone off — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 30, 2020

I started this debate with a white wine spritzer and now I need tequila. Lots of tequila. Doubles. Triples. 😔 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 30, 2020

I started with tequila. Welcome. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) September 30, 2020

"That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck,” says @JakeTapper about the first presidential debate between Pres. Trump and Joe Biden. “We’ll talk about who won the debate, who lost the debate ... One thing for sure, the American people lost.” #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/wjMnUmt2WS — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 30, 2020

We don’t need another debate. Please don’t put the country through this trauma again. That’s enough. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 30, 2020

If you have a post-debate hangover because you literally drank too much tequila trying to figure out what was happening on stage Tuesday night, you're not alone.The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden was marred by repeated interruptions that sometimes overshadowed each man's stance on important issues with Election Day just a little over a month away.While many struggled to make sense of it, others determined there was just no sense in it at all.Harris County Flood Control District Meteorologist Jeff Lindner put it like this:Maybe it's Lindner for the win. He received plenty of praise in his Twitter replies from followers who felt he summed up the debate perfectly."This is the most appropriate tweet of the night. How very meteorologist-y. I didn't think I could love you more," one person wrote."And that's only the American model," concurred another."Perfect. That's what my head feels like right now," said one Twitter user.Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News was also repeatedly talked over, a moment that was not lost on the Twitter-sphere.Wallace also drew the ire of some people who felt he didn't press hard enough as debate moderator.Actress Gabrielle Union said she started off watching the debate with a wine spritzer, but had to turn to something much harder by the time the night was over.But on a serious note, one of the concerns was whether voters were able to learn more about Trump and Biden's visions. There were also constant reminders online to vote.The second presidential debate is set for Thursday, Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida. The third debate will follow a week later on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.