Pregnant woman shot and killed on Christmas by father of baby

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- San Antonio police say a pregnant woman was killed on Christmas Day and the suspect is the father of the baby.
The child, who was due in less than a month, did not survive the shooting.
Police say the woman was killed while her two and six-year-old children were in the home.
After fatally shooting the woman, police say the 27-year-old man shot himself.
He's hospitalized in extremely serious condition.
CNN contributed to this article.
