Pregnant woman shot and killed on Christmas by father of baby

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- San Antonio police say a pregnant woman was killed on Christmas Day and the suspect is the father of the baby.

The child, who was due in less than a month, did not survive the shooting.

Police say the woman was killed while her two and six-year-old children were in the home.

After fatally shooting the woman, police say the 27-year-old man shot himself.

He's hospitalized in extremely serious condition.

CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniobaby deathpregnant woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for accused shooter continues after Christmas Eve killing
Neighbor stops fight where man shot gun 11 times: neighbors
Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo
Woman's Christmas trees honor drunk driving crash victims
Heidi Broussard funeral to be held in Louisiana
Police chief cries after receiving gift honoring Abigail Arias
Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day
Show More
This Santa brought his biker crew to deliver gifts to kids
Woman tries to pay taxes in coins
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
1 dead, 1 hurt after attempting to rob fireworks stand: HCSO
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
More TOP STORIES News