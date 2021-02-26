Pre-K enrollment drops during pandemic

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10327800" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

At Cy-Fair ISD, school officials say they're concerned that it could take up to two years to get students back on track after losing school days last March and for those falling behind online. ABC13 reporter Roxie Bustamante explains what students can do if they need help catching up.