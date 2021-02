Parents of HISD students concerned about "teacherless days"

Continue with in-person instruction.

If your LEA continues to experience infrastructure issues because of outages and its related impacts, it may provide 100% remote instruction. Your LEA must submit an "Other" waiver through the Waivers application via the TEA Login (TEAL) to claim full day minutes for any remote day.

If your LEA continues to experience infrastructure issues because of outages and its related impacts that prevents it from providing remote instruction, the LEA may close completely. Please submit these Missed School Day waiver requests through the Waivers Application via TEAL, with supporting documentation, following the closure event. Additional FAQs and prior communications from TEA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After last week's winter storm closed down schools, most districts opted to go virtual on Wednesday. But in Houston ISD, there was a catch.Parents told ABC13 their kids were only required to log in for a short time without any teachers. They add this created a lot of confusion.When we reached with some questions to the district, here's what it had to say in response.HISD said.HISD said.HISD wrote.To this question, HISD said you may find the following information on the TEA's website February 18, 2021 -- In addition to the flexibilities provided this week, for the week of Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26, local education agencies (LEAs) have the following three options: