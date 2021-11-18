Prairie View A&M University welcomes first Hispanic drum major in campus history

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- History is being made at Prairie View A&M University as the first Hispanic drum major was welcomed to the band.Jesus Mata, a senior at the university, said it is an honor that he's dreamt of."I'm the first Hispanic drum major at an HBCU," he told Eyewitness news.Mata, who was born in Rio Bravo, Mexico, grew up near Dallas, Texas. He was first introduced to PVAMU's historic marching band while he was in high school watching a Battle of the Bands competition.He said he knew then and there he wanted to be a part of this.In his first three years at PVAMU, he was a member of the band and decided to wrap up his senior year auditioning to be a drum major. His selection was a first in the school's history."It means we're moving in the right direction," said Mata.The university's band director, Dr. Timmey T. Zachery, said they aim to be inclusive."I want them to push the envelope. I want them to become the next big thing people look at and say 'Man PV is on fire'," expressed Zachery.