Society

Prairie View A&M University welcomes first Hispanic drum major in campus history

EMBED <>More Videos

1st Hispanic drum major makes history at Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- History is being made at Prairie View A&M University as the first Hispanic drum major was welcomed to the band.

Jesus Mata, a senior at the university, said it is an honor that he's dreamt of.

"I'm the first Hispanic drum major at an HBCU," he told Eyewitness news.

Mata, who was born in Rio Bravo, Mexico, grew up near Dallas, Texas. He was first introduced to PVAMU's historic marching band while he was in high school watching a Battle of the Bands competition.

He said he knew then and there he wanted to be a part of this.

In his first three years at PVAMU, he was a member of the band and decided to wrap up his senior year auditioning to be a drum major. His selection was a first in the school's history.

"It means we're moving in the right direction," said Mata.

The university's band director, Dr. Timmey T. Zachery, said they aim to be inclusive.

"I want them to push the envelope. I want them to become the next big thing people look at and say 'Man PV is on fire'," expressed Zachery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasprairie viewbandhistorymusicprairie view a&mrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News