Prada partners with Houston-based aerospace company to create NASA's lunar spacesuits

HOUSTON, Texas -- Global luxury brand Prada is collaborating with Houston-based aerospace company Axiom Space on the design of spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission to the moon. Astronauts haven't yet been chosen for the mission, which is set for 2025.

"Prada's technical expertise with raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and innovative design concepts will bring advanced technologies instrumental in ensuring not only the comfort of astronauts on the lunar surface, but also the much-needed human factors considerations absent from legacy spacesuits," Michael Suffredini, co-founder, president, and CEO of Axiom Space, said.

The spacesuit, called the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), is geared toward improving astronauts' flexibility, boosting protection against harsh conditions, and supplying tools for exploration and scientific activities.

